Here are the players available to Luciano Spalletti for today's 12.30pm friendly against Cremonese at Continassa. With the internationals unavailable, Spalletti has also called up a number of youngsters, including two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends. The new signing is not involved, however,Norberto Neto is still working his way back to full fitness
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Translated by
Juventus squad for Cremonese: Davide Marchisio and Alfonso Montero are also included. Neto is not there
The list
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
6 Kelly
9 Kolo Muani
20 Cambiaso
22 McKennie
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
40 Radu
44 Rizzo
47 Durmisi
49 Makiobo
51 Amaradio
52 Corigliano
53 Montero
54 Grelaud
55 Brancato
56 Ripani
57 Marchisio
58 Savio
59 Corradi
60 Guerra
61 Mangiapoco
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