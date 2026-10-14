Juventus squad for Celta Vigo: Boga out, Celik and Neto included

Juventus have named their squad for tomorrow's match against Celta Vigo on matchday two of the Europa League league phase. Boga stays at home despite training with the squad this morning. Long-term injury absentees Yildiz, Locatelli and Grabara also miss out. Juventus have left Zhegrova, Milik, Rugani, Thuram and Ekhator off the list, with the last two also injured.





Latest arrival Neto makes the squad after missing the trip to Cagliari through suspension. Zeki Celik is also included despite training separately at the Continassa this morning.



