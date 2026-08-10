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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Spalletti: “Transfer market, the same ideas we had before the friendlies. Perin will play against Palermo”

Juventus
L. Spalletti

The words of the Juventus manager on the eve of tomorrow’s friendly against Palermo in Perth

Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke to Sky on the eve of tomorrow's friendly against Palermo in Perth, Australia, scheduled for 11am BST. With talk focused on both the pitch and the transfer market, the Juventus coach had this to say.


On Filippo Inzaghi, Palermo manager, and the Rosanero: "He will become a top manager, just as he was a top player. He is someone who knows how to make the most of his players' characteristics in order to bring home as much as possible. Palermo have many players with Serie A experience, it will be a difficult match."

  • "An attitude I don't want to see again"

    "The defeat against Inter? We played our part in it, with an attitude that I do not want to see again. We analysed it thoroughly, and spending 24 hours together gives us the chance to do that: we went into detail on what happened, and even though the workload is heavy I expect things to keep improving and understanding to grow as time goes by".

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  • Gatti

    "Gatti will not start, he has fatigue. Then we'll see how the match goes, but it will be a matter of 20 minutes or half an hour."


  • Transfer market

    "In the transfer market we have the same ideas we had at the start, and even after these matches those ideas are still the same. We are continuing along our path."


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  • Di Gregorio and Perin

    "Di Gregorio pulled off some saves worth noting in the first half, then he was unfortunate with the second goal. Perin will play against Palermo, as planned. They each played a half against Chelsea, then Di Gregorio 90 minutes against Inter and Perin 90 against Palermo".


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