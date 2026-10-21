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SpallettiGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus: Spalletti tests both a back three and a back four. Six players absent

Juventus vs Rennes
Juventus
Rennes
Europa League

At Continassa, a final training session ahead of the Europa League match against Rennes

Juventus trained at Continassa this morning ahead of tomorrow's match against Rennes at the Allianz Stadium on matchday three of the Europa League league phase. Luciano Spalletti put the squad through a practice match, trying both a back three and a back four.

  • According to TuttoJuve.com, the players applauded Domenichini, Spalletti's assistant, before the rondo began to mark his birthday today.


    Injuries kept Conceicao, Locatelli, Yildiz, Thuram, Grabara and Ekhator out of training.


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JUV

JUV

Europa League

22 Oct 2026

REN

REN