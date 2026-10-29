Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

After a third defeat in nine league matches, Luciano Spalletti's position looks increasingly precarious. Juventus have 14 points, leaving them 11 off top spot and six off fourth, which brings qualification for next season's Champions League. Juventus looked all at sea at Marassi as Genoa beat them 2-0: mentally, technically and tactically. They had shown much the same problems ten days earlier in a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. After the match at the Ferraris, Spalletti was scathing about his team: "They put too little of everything into it. We need to see whether these players have all of that right now." During this opening stretch of the season, the manager from Certaldo has also been hard on himself: "I'm putting a good end to my career on the line here; I'm almost 70."