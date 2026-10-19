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Spalletti JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, Spalletti on a par with Thiago Motta and Tudor. Pirlo did much better

L. Spalletti
Juventus
Serie A

All Spalletti’s stats and a comparison with his predecessors

Luciano Spalletti, who replaced the sacked Igor Tudor on 30 October 2025, has spent a year in the Juventus dugout across two seasons. Sunday evening's heavy defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium and the post-match comments have plunged Juve into a deep crisis and left Spalletti himself facing scrutiny over his record in charge of Juventus.


Spalletti has taken charge of Juventus in 36 league matches (29 rounds in 2025/2026 and seven rounds in 2026-27). Of those 36 games, he has won 18, exactly half. Cup matches improve his record only slightly (25 wins in 47 matches).


36 league matches with Spalletti in charge

18 wins

11 draws

7 defeats

65 points from a possible 108 (average: 1.81 points per match)


  • The last 15 years

    Looking at Juventus over the last 15 years, from 2011 to today, and counting only league matches, the figures leave out the brief interim spells of Massimo Brambilla (one match in the dugout) and Paolo Montero (two matches). Spalletti's Juventus are moving at much the same pace as Thiago Motta's side, who won proportionally fewer matches but also lost fewer. Spalletti's side sit only slightly ahead of Tudor's Juventus. By contrast, the teams of Conte, Allegri, Sarri and even Pirlo are far ahead. Sky reports the figures below.


  • The comparison

    Conte: 273 points in 114 matches (83 wins, 24 draws, 7 defeats): 2.39 points per match

    Allegri: 663 points in 302 matches (202 wins, 57 draws, 43 defeats): 2.20 points per match

    Sarri: 83 points in 38 matches (26 wins, 5 draws, 7 defeats): 2.18 points per match

    Pirlo: 78 points in 38 matches (23 wins, 9 draws, 6 defeats): 2.05 points per match

    Spalletti: 65 points in 36 matches (18 wins, 11 draws, 7 defeats): 1.81 points per match

    Motta: 52 points in 29 matches (13 wins, 13 draws, 3 defeats): 1.79 points per match

    Tudor: 30 points in 17 matches (8 wins, 6 draws, 3 defeats): 1.76 points per match


  • Worse only three times

    Since 2001, Juventus have made a worse start to a league season only three times. In 2015/16, they had just 8 points after seven matches but mounted a remarkable comeback to win the Serie A title. Under Ranieri in 2008/2009, they picked up 9 points at the same stage and finished second. In 2022/2023, the second season of Allegri's second spell, they had 10 points after seven matches and finished seventh.


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22 Oct 2026

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