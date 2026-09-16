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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Spalletti: “I won’t let Carnevali down. Conte? It’s right that the fans express themselves. NEC could be awkward”

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen
Juventus
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League

The Juventus manager speaks before their first European match of the season and three days after the defeat to Sassuolo

Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow's Europa League league phase opener against NEC Nijmegen, scheduled for 9pm at the Allianz Stadium.


ON NEC

"They play recognisable football and we are expecting a distinctive approach in terms of the quality of their ideas. We have to be ready, otherwise we really risk being surprised. They average two goals a game and that says a lot about the football they want to play. We know Nuytinck because he was at Udinese, but there is also Tadic. They play with inverted wide players to create situations through the middle, then there will be constant pressing and we will have to be mentally sharp, otherwise it could become an awkward evening."

  • On Juventus's attitude

    "We know there are things to improve and we have analysed in depth what happened, mapping out what we want to do and what needs to be corrected so that it does not happen again. We probably need to be more compact to close off certain passing lanes, knowing when to defend as a team and wait for the opponents' mistake. Even if the explanation lies less and less in collective tactics, that is no longer the first aspect to focus on when problems emerge, but the mental tempo will be important tomorrow, the real quality that can help you overcome problems on the pitch. Whoever thinks first, plays first and defends first, does everything first."


    The pressure

    "Accepting it is the remedy for learning how to live with it, and I understood that early, when at the age of 10 I used to go and earn a little for the family after school," reports Gazzetta.it. "Imagine if it unsettles me now that I have put many things in order in my life... What comes out after a defeat is something I cannot control and so it does not interest me. In my head, I decide which thoughts to give space to and which not to. I do not give this much space."


    The line-up

    "I'm not saying anything about the line-up."


    The expectations

    "As always happens, people say several teams have to win the Europa League. Being ready is the only language for explaining that you are Juventus players."


    The play and the players

    "The play depends on the players' micro-decisions, they have to anticipate situations and know how to handle them, tomorrow we will realise that. Logic might suggest other things, but instead we will see five opponents up high waiting for the long ball: you must not follow a correct reading, but what is actually on the pitch. In part, it is an attempt to explain Sassuolo's third goal. Football is increasingly full of these things, from the outside you cannot help those who are on the inside, learning about them by banging your nose against them as happened to us gives you real and genuine knowledge. The new refereeing rules free football from strategies based on time-wasting and simulation, but they are also guidelines towards physical challenges: they do not give you fouls if you do not stand up to it or if you exaggerate. I congratulate them for this, it brings the sly ones to the surface, those who spend more time on the ground and so on."


    On Carnevali and Conte

    "The chief executive is a football man, experienced and balanced, and he knows well what to do, namely to bring calm to the environment. I am less than what he said, but I will not let him down and I will become what he wants, I will improve. For the fans, it is right that everyone gives strength to what they want, I am convinced I am dealing with the team I have considered strong from the beginning. I continue to coach with the same determination."


    On the criticism

    "I am not surprised that after four matchdays two managers have changed, so nor am I surprised by what accompanies us day after day. We have to show that we are Juventus, it is all part of the position we are in and that we have earned through the past. For as long as we are given time and space, our energy goes in that direction, not into changing other people's minds, the snipers or those who say what they want on social media, those who vomit their weaknesses onto others. And we are talking about one defeat, one."


    McKennie and Cambiaso

    "I have to make some assessments. We have two or three who will not finish the match and they cannot all be used together, but I want McKennie on the pitch tomorrow."


    Koopmeiners

    "He is important for us because we always expect the level we know well from him. He has the duty to show us important decisions, we are waiting for him, and not only in a match but already in training. We need these things."

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Juventus
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NEC Nijmegen
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