On Juventus' attitude

"We know there are things to improve and we have analysed in depth what happened, mapping out what we want to do and what needs to be corrected so that it does not happen again. We probably need to be more compact to close off certain passing lanes, when to defend as a team and wait for the opposition's mistake. Even if the explanation lies less and less in collective tactics, it is no longer the first aspect to look at when some problem emerges, but the mental tempo will be important tomorrow, the real quality that can take you beyond the problems on the pitch. Whoever thinks first, plays first and defends first, does everything first."





The pressure

"Accepting it is the remedy for learning how to live with it and I understood that early, when at the age of 10 I used to go and earn a thing or two for the family after school, reports Gazzetta.it. Just imagine if it unsettles me now that I have put many things in order in my life. What comes out of a defeat is something I cannot control and therefore it does not interest me. In my head, I decide which thought to give space to and which not to. I do not give this much space."





The line-up

"I'm not saying anything about the line-up."





The expectations

"As always happens, more than one team is told they have to win the Europa League. Being ready is the only language for explaining that you are a Juventus player."





The play and the players

"The play depends on the players' micro-decisions. They have to anticipate situations and know how to manage them, tomorrow we will realise that. Logic could suggest other things, instead we will see five opponents high up waiting for the long ball: you must not follow a correct reading, but what is there on the pitch. In part, it is an attempt to explain Sassuolo's third goal, football is increasingly full of these things. From the outside you cannot help those who are inside. Learning about it by banging your nose against it as happened to us gives you real and genuine knowledge. The new refereeing rules free football from strategies based on time-wasting and simulation, but they are also indications towards physical contact, they do not give you fouls if you do not hold your ground or if you exaggerate. I offer my compliments for this, it brings to the surface the sly ones who spend more time on the ground and so on."





On Carnevali and Conte

"The chief executive is a football man, experienced and balanced, and he knows well what to do, namely to bring calm to the environment. I am less than what he said, but I will not let him down and I will become what he wants, I will improve. For the fans, it is right that everyone gives strength to what they want, I am convinced I am dealing with the team I have considered strong from the start. I continue to coach with the same determination."





On the criticism

"I am not surprised that after four matchdays two managers have changed, and therefore not even by what accompanies us day after day. We have to show that we are Juventus, it is all part of the position we are in and that we have earned through the past. As long as we are given time and space, the energies go in that direction, not into changing other people's ideas, the snipers or those who say whatever they want on social media, those who vomit their weaknesses onto others. And we are talking about one defeat, one."





McKennie and Cambiaso

"I have to make some assessments. We have two or three who will not finish the match and they cannot all be used together, but I want McKennie on the pitch tomorrow."





Koopmeiners

"He is important for us because we always expect the level we know well. He has a duty to show us important decisions, we are waiting for him, and not only in a match but already in training. We need these things."