Juventus: Spalletti has asked for Alisson as goalkeeper – how much he costs, his wages and his replacement at Liverpool

The league is entering its final stretch, with three teams in the running for fourth place: Como lead the way on 58 points, Juventus are fifth, one point behind, and Roma are four points adrift of the Champions League places. The Bianconeri continue their pursuit of Fabregas’s side whilst beginning to plan their initial transfer strategies for the summer: among the names on the directors’ list is that of Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, born in 1992 and with a past in Italy playing for Roma. Should Di Gregorio leave, Alisson is one of the players being monitored at the request of Luciano Spalletti, and in recent weeks he has also been linked with Inter, who are likely to part ways with Sommer as his contract expires.







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