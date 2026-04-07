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Francesco Guerrieri

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Juventus: Spalletti has asked for Alisson as goalkeeper – how much he costs, his wages and his replacement at Liverpool

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The Brazilian goalkeeper, who previously played for Roma, is one of Juventus’ options should Di Gregorio leave

The league is entering its final stretch, with three teams in the running for fourth place: Como lead the way on 58 points, Juventus are fifth, one point behind, and Roma are four points adrift of the Champions League places. The Bianconeri continue their pursuit of Fabregas’s side whilst beginning to plan their initial transfer strategies for the summer: among the names on the directors’ list is that of Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, born in 1992 and with a past in Italy playing for Roma. Should Di Gregorio leave, Alisson is one of the players being monitored at the request of Luciano Spalletti, and in recent weeks he has also been linked with Inter, who are likely to part ways with Sommer as his contract expires.



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  • WHY SPALLETTI WANTS ALISSON

    The manager – who, barring any unexpected twists, is set to renew his contract, which expires in June (there is already a verbal agreement between the parties) – rates the Brazilian highly for his leadership and his ability to play the ball with his feet; he has already coached him at Roma – where he arrived on the recommendation of Walter Sabatini: he was Szczesny’s understudy, becoming first-choice the following year under Di Francesco – and it was he who asked the directors to see if there was scope to make a move. Alisson’s contract with Liverpool expires in June 2027 – the club has exercised the renewal option – the English club values him at €15–20 million and his salary is around €7–8 million.


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  • INJURIES AND ALISSON'S REPLACEMENT AT LIVERPOOL

    Alisson has been sidelined frequently this season due to injury; he has been struggling with muscle problems for some time and missed the last two matches against Brighton (in the league) and Manchester City (in the FA Cup) due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Champions League match against Galatasaray. His return – barring any complications – is expected by the end of April, but Liverpool signed his replacement last summer, and the club’s plans see him as Alisson’s successor: he is the Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili, born in 2000, signed from Valencia for €30 million and chosen as the Reds’ new first-choice goalkeeper.



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