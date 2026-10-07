Juventus, Spalletti cannot fail to recover Woltemade

Serie A is about to get going again and, with the international break over, clubs have already started welcoming back the players who were away with their national teams. The focus now is on being ready for the first whistle of the next round of league fixtures, the sixth of the 2026/2027 season, which kicks off a real tour de force, especially for the sides also involved in Europe.
That includes Juventus. Luciano Spalletti has spent the past three weeks working at Continassa with a depleted squad, hit both by the long list of injuries suffered since the start of the year and by the number of players scattered across the world on international duty. The last of the South Americans will return tomorrow, but before Sunday evening's away game against Cagliari, the Juventus manager has two absolute certainties at opposite ends of the scale in attack: Kolo Muani and Woltemade.