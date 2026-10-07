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CM Grafica Juventus Kolo Muani Woltemade 16 9 nuovaGetty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus, Spalletti cannot fail to recover Woltemade

Juventus
N. Woltemade
R. Kolo Muani
L. Spalletti
Serie A

The tour de force awaiting Juventus will make the German indispensable

Serie A is about to get going again and, with the international break over, clubs have already started welcoming back the players who were away with their national teams. The focus now is on being ready for the first whistle of the next round of league fixtures, the sixth of the 2026/2027 season, which kicks off a real tour de force, especially for the sides also involved in Europe.

That includes Juventus. Luciano Spalletti has spent the past three weeks working at Continassa with a depleted squad, hit both by the long list of injuries suffered since the start of the year and by the number of players scattered across the world on international duty. The last of the South Americans will return tomorrow, but before Sunday evening's away game against Cagliari, the Juventus manager has two absolute certainties at opposite ends of the scale in attack: Kolo Muani and Woltemade.


  • Kolo Muani will be a certainty

    From the start of the season, Spalletti has always picked Kolo Muani as his reference striker ahead of the other forward. The Frenchman has started all 5 out of 5 Serie A matches, but he has yet to find the net and has only one assist to his name, in the 3-2 defeat against Sassuolo.

    Even so, and despite Spalletti making no secret of his preference in principle for centre-forwards with different characteristics, it will still be him who leads the line for Juventus after the international break in Cagliari.

    Unlike his team-mates, the former PSG and Tottenham player was not called up by Zinedine Zidane's France and has been able to work at 100% (aside from the hand problem) under the manager's orders. In theory, he could be the sharpest option in an attack that has instead seen Alajbegovic, Conceicao, Zhegrova, Nico Gonzalez and Nick Woltemade all called up by their national teams.

  • Woltemade flop in Germany

    The good news for Spalletti end there, unfortunately, because while Kolo Muani has made progress physically and mentally under the manager, the German centre-forward returns from the two matches with the Germany national team facing even more uncertainty. The positive signs he showed in the Europa League against Nec, which had already started to fade in the four minutes he played against Atalanta, went up in smoke with that close-range miss against Serbia, which also damaged him in the eyes of public opinion and the press following a Germany side in the middle of a full revamp and therefore under the spotlight.

  • Woltemade to recover

    Nick Woltemade is not a Juventus player. He arrived on a dry loan from Newcastle and there is no option to buy, but getting him back for Spalletti is a mission that cannot be put on hold. In physical terms, the German is unique in the Juventus squad. More importantly, with nine matches to come in the space of a month, and Juventus also playing Europa League games on Thursdays with less recovery time, he will be not just a natural alternative to Kolo Muani, but a necessary one.

    Right now, his impact on the team in the league has been almost non-existent: 0 goals and 0 assists, but also an xG of 0.27, a very low figure for a striker. That comes from one shot on target and two off target, including one big chance missed. Woltemade has also managed just one big chance created in his link-up play with his team-mates, along with 0.05 xA (expected assists). The figure that worries Spalletti most, though, is the three times he has lost possession, along with only 50% of aerial duels won and 71% of tackles won.

    That shows his condition, physically but above all mentally, is still a long way from its best. Spalletti needs to get Woltemade back. Turning him again into a potentially European-level bomber and shaking off the label of being only a social media phenomenon is the toughest mission he faces.

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Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
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