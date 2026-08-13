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suzuki psggetty
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Juventus shock: the Suzuki trail has become complicated! It risks collapsing, the hunt starts again

Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Parma Calcio 1913
Z. Suzuki

The deal seemed to be in the final straight, but today brought a sensational slowdown.

Everything looked done and dusted, with the soap opera that had started well before the end of the season at Juventus seemingly heading for its final act. But the dispute over which goalkeeper to hand Luciano Spalletti this evening has sensationally reopened.


A deal with Paris Saint Germain for the straight loan of Zion Suzuki was almost completely wrapped up, to the point that some had even said his medicals had been booked. Instead, the situation became more complicated this evening and forced Juventus to reopen their search for a new No 1.

  • What happened

    The positive talks between the two clubs wrapped up last night, and today Juventus were waiting only for the definitive green light. What was missing? Suzuki accepting the final project the French club had in mind for him after the permanent purchase from Parma, but according to what was learned and reported by Romeo Agresti, editor of Il Bianconero, that green light did not arrive and the deal did not move forward.

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  • The hunt starts again

    Juventus have taken note and, although the deal has not completely collapsed, they have moved again in the transfer market and restarted the search for a goalkeeper to add to the squad. Guglielmo Vicario is back at the top of the list and contacts with Tottenham will resume, but the Italian goalkeeper is not Luciano Spalletti's preferred option. That means other names such as Risser of Lens or Atubolu of Freiburg could soon come back into fashion.



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