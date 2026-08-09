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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus shock: Bologna ask for Koopmeiners for Lucumì

Juventus
Transfers
Bologna
T. Koopmeiners
J. Lucumi

New development in the negotiations between Juventus and Bologna for the Colombian defender: a surprise player-plus-cash option emerges

Juventus are pressing on with their move for Jhon Lucumì, but talks with Bologna remain complicated. The Rossoblù club value the defender at no less than €20 million and, to trim the cash outlay, according to Gazzetta.ithave opened the door to a makeweight: Bologna, the newspaper’s online edition reports, have asked for Teun Koopmeiners.


Bologna have a clear reason for holding firm: the Emilian club must pay Genk 20% of any future resale of Lucumì. They cannot slash the defender’s price too far without risking a financial loss. The club also want to honour the promise made to the player, who agreed to stay for another season in exchange for the chance to choose his own destination.

  • The Sartori factor

    Juventus want to sign Lucumì for around €10 million plus a player. They have put forward Juan Cabal as a possible makeweight to bring the fee down, but the sticking point remains the percentage due to Genk.


    A loan move for Koopmeiners to Bologna could be the most interesting option. Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori knows the midfielder well, having brought him to Italy during his time at Atalanta, and enjoys the esteem of his family. It is no coincidence that Sartori is also working on his brother Peer Koopmeiners.

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  • Koop’s wages

    Juventus, meanwhile, are keen to part ways with Teun, but no satisfactory offers have arrived so far. The player does not appear interested in the proposals from Turkey, while enquiries from the Premier League have yet to develop into genuine negotiations. His €4.5 million salary is also an obstacle for the rossoblù in the market, although a loan move with a minimal Juventus contribution towards his wages could make the deal more sustainable.

  • No Miretti for now

    Fabio Miretti also remains in the background, with Juventus potentially assessing him for Bologna at a later stage, but his inclusion in the Lucumi deal does not currently look like a viable option.


    The negotiations therefore remain open, with Juventus needing to find the right formula to convince Bologna. Lucumi is the target, Koopmeiners could be the key to unlocking the deal.


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