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Yildiz JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus’s injury record: 16 players in the treatment room, the list and the causes

Juventus
Serie A
N. Gonzalez
M. Celik

It never rains but it pours for Juventus: two more setbacks in an extremely difficult start to the season

Juventus' injury list keeps growing, with Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez the latest to join it. Scans at J|medical revealed a low-grade injury to Celik's left biceps femoris and a low-grade injury to Nico Gonzalez's right soleus. More than seven months of the season remain, yet by the end of October Juventus have already had no fewer than 16 players in the treatment room with injuries of varying kinds. They range from the very serious injuries suffered by Kamil Grabara and Manuel Locatelli to the minor fatigue experienced by McKennie and Sarr.


  • THE CAUSES

    The long list of injuries has several causes, from traumatic injuries (for example, Yildiz and Conceicao) to pre-existing muscle problems and minor niggles carried over from elsewhere (Sarr). Yet there may be a common thread. Juventus have had more injured players on average than any other Serie A team in recent years, culminating in this season's record. One possible reason lies in the constant changes at Continassa.

  • How many changes among the fitness coaches

    Juventus have gone from Paratici to Cherubini, Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali in senior management, while Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo, Allegri again, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti have taken turns in the dugout. The fitness coach's role has seen just as much turnover. After Simone Folletti's five years between 2014 and 2019, the job has passed from one coach to another since 2019: Losi, Ranzato, Bertelli, Folletti again, Colinet, Licini, Pertusio, Ragnacci and, now, Sinatti. That constant turnover hasn't helped.

  • The list

    Jérémie Boga: muscle injury

    Juan Cabal: muscle injury

    Andrea Cambiaso: ankle sprain

    Zeki Celik: muscle injury

    Francisco Conceicao: dislocated shoulder

    Jeff Ekhator: two muscle injuries

    Federico Gatti: ankle problems

    Nico Gonzalez: muscle injury

    Kamil Grabara: cruciate ligament

    Randal Kolo Muani: broken finger

    Manuel Locatelli: meniscus

    Weston McKennie: muscle fatigue

    Arek Milik: muscle problem

    Pape Sarr: muscle fatigue, behind in preparations

    Khéphren Thuram: patellar chondropathy

    Kenan Yildiz: fractured fifth metatarsal



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25 Oct 2026

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