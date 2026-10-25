Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
US Lecce v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus return to winning ways: 2-0 at Lecce and three points off the Champions League places

Juventus
Lecce
Serie A
Lecce vs Juventus

Juventus return to winning ways without conceding a goal.

Juventus return to winning ways with a convincing 2-0 win away to Lecce on matchday eight of Serie A 2026/2027, with goals from McKennie and Douglas Luiz. 

Apart from an early scare when Vicario mishits a clearance towards N’Dri, Juventus start brightly and keep Lecce quiet for most of the first half. The Kolo Muani-Woltemade partnership fails to shine, but Douglas Luiz and McKennie decide the match. The Brazilian creates the move for the American's opener, then scores his first goal since joining Juventus with a first-time right-footed shot across goal from the edge of the area. 

Di Francesco makes what changes he can in the second half, and Tiago Gabriel also goes off injured. Lecce grow stronger and press more effectively, but Vicario stays alert. Despite the chances Lecce create and a clear drop-off from Juventus, he never has to make an extraordinary save. 

After a draw and a heavy league defeat to Lazio, Spalletti secures a vital win for his players' morale and eases some of the pressure on his own position. Juventus remain 3 points behind Como, who currently sit 4th in a Champions League qualifying spot.


Lecce-Juventus 0-2

Goalscorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)



  • Goals and highlights

    89' CHANCE - A superb ball in behind finds Cabal, who races through one-on-one with Falcone. Off balance, he fires well over.


    85' - Boga goes it alone and curls a right-footed shot wide.


    78' WHAT A MISS! - Woltemade starts the move and then collects a deflection after Boga's dribble. One-on-one with Falcone, he tries to place his right-footed shot but sends it miles over. Play is brought back: the German was offside at the start of the move.


    75' CHANCE - Danilo Veiga overlaps and sends a low cross into the middle of the box. Esteban gets ahead of Lucumì and meets it with a backheel, but Vicario saves easily.


    63' Lucumì gives the ball away badly again, allowing Maleh to set himself and shoot from the edge of the box. He scuffs his left-footed effort wide.


    57' - Lecce counter at pace after clearing a corner. Tiago Gabriel plays the ball forward to N'Dri, who immediately crosses towards the middle of the box. Kalulu deflects it back to the Portuguese defender, who rises to head wide.


    49' CHANCE - A superb ball from Geubbels finds Maleh in the middle of the box. He controls and shoots with his left foot, but Gatti makes a crucial deflection to turn it behind for a corner. Vicario comfortably saves Gaspar's header from the resulting delivery.


    46' - Lecce threaten immediately as the ball reaches Ngom on the edge of the box. He scuffs a right-footed shot straight at Vicario in the centre of the goal.


    41' GOAL - Woltemade controls a good ball, steadies himself and launches Juventus forward. Kolo Muani plays it wide to Gatti, who immediately lays it off to Douglas Luiz on the edge of the box. His first-time right-footed shot flies across goal and beats Falcone, who could have done better, with the help of the far post.


    36' CHANCE - Douglas Luiz plays a ball in behind for Kolo Muani, who gets away from Tiago Gabriel and controls it with his chest. He turns and shoots across goal from a slightly wide position, but scuffs his right-footed effort past the far corner.


    29' GOAL - Douglas Luiz's delivery from a rehearsed free-kick routine catches Lecce's defensive line by surprise. McKennie sets off from an onside position, forgotten by Veiga, and stretches to get just enough on the ball to beat Falcone without making clean contact.


    25' - Lecce break well, moving the ball from right to left until it reaches Fatah near the corner of the penalty area. The Swede cuts onto his right, beats Kalulu and curls a shot well over Vicario's goal.


    5' - Woltemade sends Kolo Muani in behind. He reaches the byline and crosses for the German striker, who mishits the ball and cannot get a shot away.


    1' CHANCE - Vicario takes a huge risk, waiting far too long to clear with his feet. When he finally does, N'Dri stretches to block the clearance. Fortunately for the Juventus goalkeeper, the ball goes behind for a goal kick.


    0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 18:00


    INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Lecce-Juventus: match details

    Lecce-Juventus 0-2


    Scorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)


    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel (60' Ndaba), Gallo; Kaba (46' Siebert), Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri (86' Stulic), Guebbels (71' Paco Esteban), Fatah (46' Monteiro).

    Substitutes: Bleve, Borbei, Dembelé, Fofana, Stulic, Gandelman, Jean, Gorter, Scott.

    Manager: Di Francesco.


    JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz (83' Sarr), McKennie (90' Alajbegovic), Cambiaso (68' Cabal); Woltemade, Kolo Muani (68' Boga).

    Substitutes: Neto, Pinsoglio, Kelly, Zhegrova, Rugani.

    Manager: Spalletti.


    Referee: Maresca

    Booked: Gaspar

    Sent off: Gaspar

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
GEN

GEN

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

JUV

JUV

FRC

FRC

Serie A

29 Oct 2026

LEC

LEC