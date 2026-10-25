Juventus return to winning ways: 2-0 at Lecce and three points off the Champions League places

89' CHANCE - A superb ball in behind finds Cabal, who races through one-on-one with Falcone. Off balance, he fires well over.





85' - Boga goes it alone and curls a right-footed shot wide.





78' WHAT A MISS! - Woltemade starts the move and then collects a deflection after Boga's dribble. One-on-one with Falcone, he tries to place his right-footed shot but sends it miles over. Play is brought back: the German was offside at the start of the move.





75' CHANCE - Danilo Veiga overlaps and sends a low cross into the middle of the box. Esteban gets ahead of Lucumì and meets it with a backheel, but Vicario saves easily.





63' Lucumì gives the ball away badly again, allowing Maleh to set himself and shoot from the edge of the box. He scuffs his left-footed effort wide.





57' - Lecce counter at pace after clearing a corner. Tiago Gabriel plays the ball forward to N'Dri, who immediately crosses towards the middle of the box. Kalulu deflects it back to the Portuguese defender, who rises to head wide.





49' CHANCE - A superb ball from Geubbels finds Maleh in the middle of the box. He controls and shoots with his left foot, but Gatti makes a crucial deflection to turn it behind for a corner. Vicario comfortably saves Gaspar's header from the resulting delivery.





46' - Lecce threaten immediately as the ball reaches Ngom on the edge of the box. He scuffs a right-footed shot straight at Vicario in the centre of the goal.





41' GOAL - Woltemade controls a good ball, steadies himself and launches Juventus forward. Kolo Muani plays it wide to Gatti, who immediately lays it off to Douglas Luiz on the edge of the box. His first-time right-footed shot flies across goal and beats Falcone, who could have done better, with the help of the far post.





36' CHANCE - Douglas Luiz plays a ball in behind for Kolo Muani, who gets away from Tiago Gabriel and controls it with his chest. He turns and shoots across goal from a slightly wide position, but scuffs his right-footed effort past the far corner.





29' GOAL - Douglas Luiz's delivery from a rehearsed free-kick routine catches Lecce's defensive line by surprise. McKennie sets off from an onside position, forgotten by Veiga, and stretches to get just enough on the ball to beat Falcone without making clean contact.





25' - Lecce break well, moving the ball from right to left until it reaches Fatah near the corner of the penalty area. The Swede cuts onto his right, beats Kalulu and curls a shot well over Vicario's goal.





5' - Woltemade sends Kolo Muani in behind. He reaches the byline and crosses for the German striker, who mishits the ball and cannot get a shot away.





1' CHANCE - Vicario takes a huge risk, waiting far too long to clear with his feet. When he finally does, N'Dri stretches to block the clearance. Fortunately for the Juventus goalkeeper, the ball goes behind for a goal kick.





0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 18:00





INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE