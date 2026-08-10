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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus-PSG, not only Suzuki: Jonathan David is also on the table

Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Transfers
Z. Suzuki
J. David

The French are waiting for a response from Juventus over the goalkeeper, while Juve are considering the sale of the Canadian

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain could be set for more business, and not only over Zion Suzuki. Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the talks between PSG and Parma for the Japanese goalkeeper, revealing that the deal, worth around €35 million, is now practically agreed. Suzuki’s future, however, has still not been decided: he could stay in Paris, with Chevalier then leaving, or move out on loan. In that scenario, Juventus could come into the picture, but the Turin club have still not made a definitive decision. According to Romano, PSG are waiting for Juve's response.


  • David Campos’ pawn

    Meanwhile, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, relations between the two clubs could also pave the way for another deal: Jonathan David. Juventus are considering offloading the Canada striker to help fund the arrival of a new forward. PSG could offer a concrete solution, especially with the French club needing to strengthen in attack after the departure of Gonçalo Ramos.


    Luis Campos is also said to be pushing for David, knowing the player well after bringing him to Lille. The shape of any deal remains to be seen: Juventus value the Canadian’s registration rights at between €20 million and €30 million and would prefer a permanent sale, while the possibility of a loan is not ruled out. Suzuki and David could therefore become two parts of the same talks between Juventus and PSG.


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