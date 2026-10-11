Juventus player ratings vs Cagliari: Randal Kolo Muani rescues a point as Bianconeri dominance fails to yield victory

Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

Vicario had remarkably little to do for much of the evening as Juventus controlled the ball. He was beaten by Daniel Maldini's 20th-minute effort, where he might have hoped for better protection. He finished the game with just one save, reflecting a match where the opposition were clinical with their rare ventures forward.

Gleison Bremer - 6/10

The captain led a defensive line that was rarely tested in open play but failed to keep a clean sheet. Bremer was dominant in his individual duels, yet the defensive unit appeared slightly disjointed during the sequence leading to Cagliari's goal. He was instrumental in maintaining the high line that allowed Juve to squeeze the pitch.

Jhon Lucumi - 6/10

Lucumi provided a solid presence alongside Bremer, aiding the team's build-up play from the back with 844 total team passes reflecting the defenders' involvement. However, like his partner, he will be frustrated at conceding from one of only two shots on target Cagliari managed all game.

Mehmet Zeki Celik - 5/10

Celik struggled to provide the necessary attacking impetus down the right flank before being substituted in the 64th minute. While he was stable defensively, Juventus needed more overlapping threat to break down the Cagliari low block.

Pierre Kalulu - 6/10

Kalulu was largely reliable and showed good recovery pace on the rare occasions Cagliari attempted to counter-attack. He contributed to the defensive stability that limited the hosts to an xG of just 0.225, though he offered limited threat in the final third during Juve's sustained spells of pressure.