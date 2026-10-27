Juventus will line up in a 3-5-2 again tomorrow away to Genoa, as they did in Sunday's win at Lecce. Luciano Spalletti says "the players are serious and he would not be showing disrespect" by asking for a change of formation. Even taking him at his word, Spalletti, who has championed good attacking football for much of his managerial career, wants more defensive cover at this delicate stage of a delicate season.





For Juventus, "first and foremost, don't concede" is not quite the mantra. But the 0-3 defeat to Lazio is still too fresh to think of anything other than starting with five specialist defenders, who will in all likelihood be Gatti-Bremer-Lucumi in the centre, with Kalulu and Cambiaso on the flanks.