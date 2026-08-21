Juventus, Perin’s move to Palermo is unblocked

Talks between Palermo and Mattia Perin are back on track and now moving quickly. This was revealed by Matteo Moretto, who says there were intense contacts overnight between the goalkeeper's agent, Alessandro Lucci, and Juventus to lower the Bianconeri club's financial demands.





Juventus are willing to let Perin leave on favourable terms, also as a gesture of gratitude towards a player with whom there is a deep bond, Moretto writes.





Palermo and Juventus are now in constant contact as they try to reach a definitive agreement.