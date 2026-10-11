Juventus, not just Palmisani: Pedro Morisco an option – who is the heir to Alisson that Ancelotti likes?

At twenty-two, Morisco is 191 cm tall, explosive and good with his feet (he averages 20/25 completed progressive passes per match in the Brazilian league). Ancelotti has already called him up and started him in the 4-0 friendly win over India, when he made a couple of miraculous saves.





Morisco is already considered Alisson's heir in his homeland, ahead of rival Hugo Souza of Corinthians. His contract with Coritiba expires in December 2027, so between 5 and 8 million should be enough to sign him.





Signing him would be a gamble for Juventus, who, in addition to Vicario, will need to sign two more goalkeepers, given the situations involving Neto and Pinsoglio. With that need and the restrictions imposed by the Settlement Agreement in mind, Carnevali has ruled out major spending on goalkeepers, though he might make an outlay only for Palmisani.