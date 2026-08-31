Nico Gonzalez in the spotlight at Juventus, both on the pitch and on social media. The Argentine came off the bench in the second half and proved decisive in Saturday night's win over Parma. He then wrote in an Instagram story:





"I'm tired - when did I ever say I wanted to leave? Did it come out of my mouth? If you don't like me, that's not my problem, you'll just have to put up with me".





He was responding to rumours, and to comments on social media, claiming he wants to leave Juventus again and return to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.