With Kamil Grabara's season over because of a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, Juventus have turned to Norberto Neto, who returns to the Bianconeri. The Brazilian, born in 1989, will arrive in Turin for his medical examinations at J|Medical tomorrow, before signing the contract that will tie him to the Old Lady until 30 June 2027.
Translated by
Juventus, Neto arrives: medical on Sunday and signing
Neto already played for Juventus between 2015 and 2017, making 22 appearances and winning 2 Serie A titles, 2 Coppa Italia trophies and an Italian Super Cup. The Brazilian goalkeeper has also won the Copa del Rey twice in his career, once with Valencia and once with Barcelona, as well as an Olympic silver medal with Brazil at the London 2012 Games.
After playing for Botafogo in 2025-26 (18 appearances) and becoming a free agent before the call from Continassa, Neto arrives at Juventus to act as deputy to first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
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