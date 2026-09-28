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Juventus monitoring Hakan Calhanoglu situation as Inter contract extension talks hit stalemate
Bianconeri alert as Nerazzurri talks reach impasse
According to Ekrem Konur, via Calciomercato.it, Juventus are paying close attention to the unfolding situation regarding Calhanoglu's future at Inter. The experienced midfielder is currently under contract at San Siro until June 2027, but discussions regarding a potential extension have reportedly hit a brick wall, leaving the door slightly ajar for interested parties.
While interest is also brewing from the Turkish Super Lig, a move within Serie A would represent a significant shift in the Italian football landscape. Juventus are currently evaluating their options as they look to bolster their squad for the long term, and the opportunity to snag a proven creative force from their direct rivals is one that the club hierarchy appears to be considering seriously.
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Spalletti searching for the perfect deep-lying playmaker
The tactical motivation behind Juventus' interest is clear to see when examining Luciano Spalletti's current squad composition. The Bianconeri boss has frequently deployed a midfield partnership featuring Douglas Luiz and Pape Matar Sarr, yet neither player is considered a specialist deep-lying playmaker or a traditional 'regista.' Calhanoglu, who has reinvented himself as one of Europe's premier controllers in that specific role, would fit the tactical profile Spalletti desires perfectly, offering the range of passing and vision currently missing in Turin.
Despite the obvious technical benefits, Juventus would have to weigh the significant financial and physical risks associated with such a high-profile pursuit. Calhanoglu will celebrate his 33rd birthday in February, and his recent availability has been a major concern for the Nerazzurri. The Turkish playmaker is currently sidelined with his seventh injury since November 2025, though he remains hopeful of making his return for Cristian Chivu's side once the ongoing international break concludes.
A proven Serie A winner
Calhanoglu possesses vast experience in Serie A, having first arrived in Italian football with AC Milan in 2017. The midfielder spent four seasons with the Rossoneri before making a high-profile cross-city switch to Inter on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, establishing himself as one of the league's premier playmakers.
While his tenure at AC Milan yielded no silverware, his move to the Nerazzurri triggered a trophy-laden era. During his time with Inter, Calhanoglu has lifted two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercoppa Italiana titles, as well as finishing as a Champions League runner-up on two occasions.
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Current form and Inter's title push
On the pitch this season, Calhanoglu has made four appearances across all competitions for Inter, scoring twice. His contributions have helped Chivu's side make a strong start to their domestic campaign, with the Nerazzurri currently sitting second in the Serie A standings on 13 points, trailing leaders Roma on goal difference alone.
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