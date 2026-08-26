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Grafica Miretti ComoCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Miretti to Besiktas: the details

Juventus
Transfers
F. Miretti
Besiktas

The deal for the midfielder’s sale has been completed.

Juventus and Besiktas have now completed a deal for Fabio Miretti's move to Turkey. Vincenzo Italiano's club have reached an agreement with the midfielder and with Juventus.


It is a loan with an option to buy, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

  • Juventus have also given Besiktas the green light to take Miretti's full annual cost off their hands, including both his wages and the amortisation charge on the accounts. The deal allows Juventus to trim their cost base and use those resources for their next moves in the transfer market, in particular the arrival of Franck Kessiè.


    The midfielder is expected in Turkey on 27 August. In the meantime, the parties are working to complete the paperwork. At Beşiktaş Park, Miretti will link up again with Dusan Vlahovic andwill be coached by Vincenzo Italiano.

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