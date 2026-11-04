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McKennie JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, McKennie trains: the condition of the American, Cabal and Celik

Juventus
Europa League
AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus
AZ Alkmaar
W. McKennie

Training at Continassa ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match away to AZ Alkmaar

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Juventus trained at Continassa this morning ahead of tomorrow's away match against AZ Alkmaar in the fourth round of the Europa League. Weston McKennie and Juan Cabal both joined the group after training separately for the first part of the session. Both had come away from Sunday's win over Napoli nursing knocks.

After suffering cramp against Napoli, Cabal should have no problems making the trip to the Netherlands. McKennie came off in the 45th minute against Napoli because of fatigue, and Luciano Spalletti must decide whether to leave him out against AZ as a precaution ahead of Sunday's away fixture at Fiorentina.

  • Among the other available players, Zeki Celik trained separately, while the first team brought in Elimoghale, Pagnucco, Merola and Owusu.

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV