Next matches AZ Europa League 15:00 JUV Watch

Juventus trained at Continassa this morning ahead of tomorrow's away match against AZ Alkmaar in the fourth round of the Europa League. Weston McKennie and Juan Cabal both joined the group after training separately for the first part of the session. Both had come away from Sunday's win over Napoli nursing knocks.

After suffering cramp against Napoli, Cabal should have no problems making the trip to the Netherlands. McKennie came off in the 45th minute against Napoli because of fatigue, and Luciano Spalletti must decide whether to leave him out against AZ as a precaution ahead of Sunday's away fixture at Fiorentina.