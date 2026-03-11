Juventus makes a move for Lewandowski: slim chances of him staying at Barcelona

Milan is not the only club vying for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is in a difficult contractual situation with Barcelona and at the end of the season he will have to make a very important decision for his future, with the possibility of a free transfer still incredibly likely. Yes, but where to?

According to reports by Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, Juventus has also joined the list of suitors in recent days, wanting to try to give Luciano Spalletti a reliable striker for his attack in the summer.