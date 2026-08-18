Jhon Lucumì, the second most recent signing made by Juventus, with Guglielmo Vicario announced today, has spoken to the club's official channels: "I’m very happy to have arrived here. I’m joining the biggest team in Italy and I’m really excited. I can’t wait to settle in quickly with my team-mates and help out this season."





The Colombian added: "If there is a defender in Juventus history who inspires me? I think the first is Cuadrado. I think he did a great job here and he is a reference point in Colombia for having played for this team. Then there are the great Juventus defenders: Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli. I think they are reference points for me and for all the players who play in our position."