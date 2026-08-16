According to Tuttosport, Monza, Sassuolo and Udinese have made enquiries for Daniele Rugani, while Marseille's interest in Federico Gatti should not be overlooked. For now, the French club will go no further than a loan with an option to buy, and the Turin daily underlines that such a deal would not win the approval of the Juventus directors. As for Napoli, everything depends on how their talks to sign Benoit Badiashile from Chelsea develop. What is certain is that the position of the Italian centre-back, born in 1998, remains in the balance.