This was the last thing they needed. Luciano Spalletti has been hit by another major injury blow in the 2026/2027 season and, after the setbacks suffered by Yildiz and Thuram, must now reluctantly cope without captain Manuel Locatelli for almost five months as well.

Locatelli has undergone knee surgery and his absence inevitably leaves a huge gap in a department where Juventus had already been "forced" to bring Douglas Luiz back into the fold and to keep Teun Koopmeiners too, almost against their will. That means the pair must now be considered virtual first choices, because the idea of an immediate free transfer signing is inevitably running into a further regulatory problem.



