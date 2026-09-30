Juventus launch massive €250m financial rescue plan as Exor prepares immediate cash injection

Juventus are preparing for a significant financial restructuring after proposing a massive share capital increase of up to €250m, according to their financial statements. This ambitious move is designed to inject vital funds into the club, ensuring they can secure their long-term future and maintain their status among Europe's elite.

Majority shareholders Exor are actively leading the charge to stabilise the financial situation in Turin. The holding company has already stepped up with an immediate payment of €60m towards the future increase, counting as an advance on their own share, to strengthen the club's equity position while the wider process runs its course.