Arsenal scout Juventus star Kenan Yildiz after missing out on Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Yildiz this summer as they seek to strengthen their frontline, as per La Stampa. The Gunners have turned their attention to the Turkey international after missing out on an ambitious move for Vinicius.

Vinicius ended up signing a new contract with Real Madrid, prompting Arsenal to pursue alternative options in that area of the pitch. Yildiz has emerged as an attractive candidate to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking unit ahead of the new campaign. The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with Juventus, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football. He registered an impressive 20 goal contributions across all competitions last season.