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CM Grafica David Juventus 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Jonathan David to Atletico Madrid is done: the details

Juventus
Transfers
J. David
Atletico Madrid

Juventus finalise the sale of the Canadian: Woltemade is coming in

Jonathan David is set to swap Juventus for Atlético Madrid: according to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Atlético Madrid have reached a verbal agreement. The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy set at €25 million for the Canada striker, who is preparing to join Atlético. The Spanish club will cover more than 50% of his salary.


The deal was completed this morning

Juventus and Atlético Madrid have been in constant contact over Jonathan David, the Canadian striker born in 2000 who is heading for the Continassa exit after a disappointing season and a similarly poor start to 2026-27. In Saturday's match against Parma, David was loudly jeered when he went off for Nico Gonzalez.


Atlético Madrid submitted an official offer on Sunday for a loan deal with an option to buy, and talks with the Juventus hierarchy, chief executive Giovanni Carnevali and sporting director Frederic Massara, continued positively today as well.


David, the Canadian born in 2000, is under contract until next 30 June 2030 on a significant salary of €6 million net per season and had already opened the door to the move to join Diego Simeone's side. He was waiting for the parties to reach an agreement that could resolve the situation and satisfy everyone involved. According to Marca, David is getting closer and closer to Atlético Madrid.


  • There is Woltemade coming in

    Juventus are still working on a deal for a new centre-forward. One option leads to Alexander Sorloth, but Atletico do not look open to that possibility. The Old Lady are therefore pushing ahead in talks for two other players: the top target is Dutchman born in 2001 Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United, formerly of Bologna. The other route leads to Nick Woltemade, the German born in 2002, with Newcastle open to a loan move. In the last few minutes, Juventus seem to have moved decisively for Woltemade, who is now the clear number one favourite to arrive at Continassa.

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