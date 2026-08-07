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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus-Inter, Alajbegovic plays: “He will become indispensable for Spalletti”. His position on the pitch and Juventus’ probable line-up

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K. Alajbegovic

In tomorrow’s Derby d’Italia friendly in Perth, there will be room for the Juventus debut of the young Bosnian talent

Kerim Alajbegovic's debut, likely from the first minute and certainly at some stage during the game, will be one of the main talking points in the Derby d'Italia, as Juventus and Inter meet in a friendly in Perth tomorrow for the first time in the 2026-27 season. The


Born in 2007, the Bosnian joined Juventus on a permanent deal worth 30 million, plus 2 in ancillary costs and a maximum of 5 in bonuses, and could be picked by Luciano Spalletti in the starting line-up, in the three behind the centre-forward, or brought on during the game.

  • Juventus, the probable line-up against Inter

    Sticking with his usual 4-2-3-1, Spalletti is set to make a few changes to the side that beat Chelsea. According to Sky, Di Gregorio should keep his place in goal, with Kalulu and Cambiaso at full-back. Koopmeiners could be the new option in central defence alongside Bremer. In midfield, Douglas Luiz is expected to stay alongside Locatelli. Further forward, Alajbegovic could be joined by McKennie and Conceicao, while David is favoured over Kolo Muani as the central striker.


    Juventus' probable line-up for tomorrow's match against Inter is as follows:

    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; McKennie, Alajbegovic, Conceicao; David. Manager: Luciano Spalletti.


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  • “Alajbegovic will become indispensable for Spalletti”

    Today, Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez spoke about Alajbegovic in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: "I want to congratulate Kerim on this important step in his career. Joining a club like Juventus is a major achievement and a fitting reward for the commitment and dedication he has shown."


    He continued: "He is one of the most talented young players in our country. He has exceptional technique, great confidence with the ball at his feet and the right mentality to become a champion. What impresses me most is his desire to learn and improve every day. The move to Juve also brings a great sense of responsibility. Kerim is still very young, so the most important thing will be to be patient. Consistency in his work will help him grow gradually until he becomes indispensable for Spalletti. If he stays humble and focused, as he knows how to do, I am sure he will succeed even at a top European club like Juventus."


    On Alajbegovic's best position, the Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach would not be drawn: "Attacking midfielder or winger, where is he at his best? He knows how to use space very well, he will have no problems. As Bosnia head coach, I am proud of him. I can't wait to see him test himself in one of the most important leagues in the world."

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