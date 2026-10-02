Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Kolo Muani JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, how Kolo Muani played against Cremonese: no shots, a penalty appealed for

R. Kolo Muani
Juventus
Serie A

The Frenchman's performance in today's test at Continassa

Juventus lost today's test at Continassa 1-0 to Cremonese, with Bonazzoli scoring from a Licina assist, and there were some positive signs for Luciano Spalletti and others that were less encouraging. One of the main boosts for the Juventus manager was the return of Andrea Cambiaso, who has recovered from injury and got 66 minutes under his belt, first in central midfield alongside Weston McKennie and then on the right. New signing Norberto Neto did not feature, though, as he is still working on his fitness.


More worrying was the attacking display, with Juventus creating very little. There are plenty of mitigating factors: among the few first-team players available, almost all were defenders, with the exception of McKennie and Randal Kolo Muani. The tempo and intensity were also those of a training session. Even so, Juventus still found it very difficult to create chances, or even simply get a shot away. Over the whole match, they managed two shots off target, from Amaradio and Ripani, one effort against the outside of the post from Durmisi, and a crossbar strike that came more by accident, with a miscued shot-cross from Guerra.



  • Kolo Muani’s match

    The analysis therefore leads us to Kolo Muani and his match, which exposed some of the problems seen at the start of the season, apart from the strong displays against Atalanta and NEC Nijmegen. Today the Frenchman struggled to operate in the middle of the penalty area, where he found no room and, true to his usual style and characteristics, kept drifting wide and dropping deeper towards midfield. Kolo Muani was only noticed once, in the 34th minute, when he went down in Cremonese's penalty area after slight contact with Luperto, appealing for a penalty. Far too little, even with all the mitigating circumstances of the case. The only positive note is that Juventus' number 9 managed to play despite the extensive bandaging for the fracture of the proximal phalanx of the fifth finger of his right hand suffered during the Serie A match against Atalanta.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV