The day after the defeat to Genoa, Juventus chief executive and general manager Giovanni Carnevali confronted the squad at Continassa while Luciano Spalletti listened on. The tone was "direct, to say the least", according to Gazzetta.it: things cannot go on like this. The situation is unacceptable, but the working group will remain intact. The newspaper's online edition reports that the club delivered its message to those who needed to hear it, and quickly.
Translated by
Juventus: heated confrontation between Carnevali and the squad, who go into training camp ahead of Napoli
Next matches
From tomorrow, Juventus will stay at JTC Continassa, their headquarters, ahead of Sunday evening's match against Napoli. Carnevali has called on Bremer and his team-mates for an immediate response, both in results and in their approach during matches. Everyone now has to give the owners, the club and the fans the answers they need.
The whole squad will be at the training base as they await the verdict on the pitch. The result against Napoli will decide Spalletti's future as manager.
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