Juventus have clear ideas for the next winter transfer window, but one major question to resolve. In recent days, the Bremer issue has resurfaced after a statement from him prompted Luciano Spalletti to gather the squad and bring everyone face to face in an effort to pull them back together.

With finances tight and renewed interest in the Brazilian at Bayer Leverkusen, sporting director Frederic Massara has begun weighing up his winter transfer options again. One name has quickly returned to the fore as a possible replacement for the former Torino player if he leaves: Fikayo Tomori.



