Relief at Juventus this morning at Continassa. The good news concerns Kerim Alajbegovic, who scored for Bosnia against Sweden before going off with discomfort in his right thigh, then missing the match against Poland. Today the Juventus No 17 trained separately and could return to the group as early as tomorrow, ahead of Sunday evening's away game at Cagliari in the sixth round of Serie A. Bosnia head coach Barbarez had already reassured everyone in recent days: "Just cramp, but he did not want to leave the pitch". Tests ruled out any lesions, as today's separate training session confirmed.
Translated by
Juventus, good news for Alajbegovic. Nico Gonzalez, Lucumí and Conceicao absent
Conceicao on the way
Luciano Spalletti, aside from the long-term injured players, was without Nico Gonzalez and Jhon Lucumí, as they have yet to return from duty with their respective national teams. Francisco Conceicao also missed out because bad weather delayed flights. The Portuguese player will rejoin Juventus this afternoon.
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