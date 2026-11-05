Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
AZ Alkmaar v Juventus - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, Gatti: “I need to play regularly”

Juventus
AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus
AZ Alkmaar
Europa League

The defender is among the key figures in the win away at AZ.

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Eredivisie

08 Nov 2026

GRO

GRO

FIO

FIO

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Federico Gatti, a Juventus defender, spoke to Sky Sport after the win against AZ Alkmaar: "It's an excellent away win, because it's always difficult in Europe, and even more so here. But we have to put it behind us now, because we need to get our league campaign back on track. We can't be in a position like this," according to TuttoJuve.com.

  • On his performance: "My attacking moves on the counter-attack? Yes, it's something I've always had. The problem is that I have to be physically fit, because when you're not at your best and you're not sharp, particularly defensively, a mistake is always just around the corner. I need to get into shape, and I can only do that by playing. I need that, that's all. Those moves come when you're physically fit. As I keep saying, I need to play: you only get into shape by pushing yourself, match after match. It was so important to win today to build on Sunday's performance. But, as I said, that game is over now: we have to think about the last league match before the break, because it's really important."

    On Kolo Muani: "He's an outstanding player, with athletic qualities that I think we sometimes don't make use of, because he's a striker who, when he makes runs in behind, causes problems for any defender. I know that myself: when opponents make runs in behind me, it's more difficult. Sometimes we should make more use of his qualities. But, as I said, we now have to put this game, which is over, behind us and turn things around in the league because, as I've already said, we're too far from the top. Even though there are still several matches to go and everything can change in an instant, we need consistency, and that's exactly what we've lacked."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
AZ

AZ

Eredivisie

08 Nov 2026

GRO

GRO

FIO

FIO

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV