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Matias GALARZA-paraguay-202509(C)Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Galarza an option for the playmaking role: who he is and how much he costs

Juventus
Transfers
M. Galarza

A new midfielder emerges among Juventus’ transfer targets

Juventus could soon have a South American voice in the engine room. According to Tuttosport, they are currently assessing one of the emerging talents from the last World Cup: Matias Galarza, Paraguay's metronome. The 2002-born midfielder was proposed to the Juventus hierarchy in recent days, and they are still weighing up the move.


As for his playing characteristics, the Juventus squad lack a player capable of linking and orchestrating the play. That is why, according to the Turin daily, Spalletti is considering him. Massara also knows there is a chance to bring him to Italy at a bargain price, given that River can let him leave for just €6 million.

  • Sell first

    Right now Juve's priorities lie elsewhere, with Lucumi and the new first-choice goalkeeper top of the list, along with a deputy for Kolo Muani, and before they add another midfielder, someone first has to leave from among Arthur, Koopmeiners and Miretti. One step at a time, then, even if yesterday's friendly against Inter in Australia also showed how this Juve side lack a deep-lying playmaker in midfield.

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  • Who is Galarza

    Born in 2002 in Asuncion, Paraguay, midfielder Galarza is owned by River Plate, but spent the first part of 2026 on loan at Atlanta United in the United States. He came through the youth ranks at Olimpia Asuncion and, at 18, earned a move to Vasco de Gama in Brazil, where he played from 2021 to 2023, making 58 appearances and scoring 5 goals, with a loan spell at Coritiba in 2022, where he made 11 appearances. He then moved to Argentina, first with Talleres from 2023 to 2025, registering 68 matches and 5 goals, and then to River Plate in 2025, where he made 14 appearances without scoring, before the loan switch to Atlanta, where he played 10 matches and did not score. For Paraguay, he has made 19 appearances and scored 4 goals.

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