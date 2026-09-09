Juventus: from Brozovic to Bissouma, there is the squad list problem for Locatelli's free-transfer replacement

This was the last thing they needed. Luciano Spalletti has been dealt another long-term injury blow in the 2026/2027 season and, after the setbacks for Yildiz and Thuram, must now reluctantly do without captain ManuelLocatelli for almost five months as well.

Locatelli has undergone knee surgery, and his absence inevitably leaves a hole in a midfield where Juventus had already found themselves "forced" to bring Douglas Luiz back into the fold and keep Teun Koopmeiners too, almost against their will. Those two now have to be considered starters because the hypotheses of an immediate free transfer signing are inevitably coming up against a further regulatory problem.



