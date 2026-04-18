Marcus Rashford to Juventus? Serie A giants eyeing ambitious move for Man Utd forward as Barcelona exit looms

As a result of Barcelona's reluctance, Rashford is expected to return to United this summer, but only briefly. The English forward has made 43 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists Despite this output, the Red Devils are reportedly ready to put the academy graduate back on the market, making him one of the most intriguing opportunities for Europe’s elite clubs during the upcoming transfer window.

This uncertainty has opened the door for Juventus to enter the frame, according to reports in Italy. The Bianconeri, who haven't won a Serie A title since 2020, are enduring a difficult campaign after exits from the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and the Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Currently sitting fourth and fighting to secure a Champions League spot for next season, they are searching for high-calibre international profiles. Rashford, with his pace and versatility, is seen as a perfect fit for the tactical requirements of the 'Old Lady' as they look to rebuild their attacking ranks.