Destiny Elimoghale, the talented 2009-born Juventus Next Gen player, told VivoAzzurro: "I’m aiming to make my Serie A debut, I’m trying to improve certain aspects. Until not long ago I was still playing like a child, too lightweight. I’m understanding that senior football is tougher and more difficult and I’m trying to adapt to their style of play."





On Italy (he made his Under-19 debut): "For me, wearing the national team shirt is an honour, it represents the whole of Italy. For this shirt you have to give everything in every training session and off the pitch you have to show respect. The first experiences were good, but difficult given that we played against foreign teams."



