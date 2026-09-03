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Destiny Onoguekhan ElimoghaleGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Elimoghale: "My goal is the Ballon d'Or"

Juventus
Juventus Next Gen
D. Elimoghale
Serie A

The 2009-born Juventus and Italy Under-19 talent speaks

Destiny Elimoghale, the talented 2009-born Juventus Next Gen player, told VivoAzzurro: "I’m aiming to make my Serie A debut, I’m trying to improve certain aspects. Until not long ago I was still playing like a child, too lightweight. I’m understanding that senior football is tougher and more difficult and I’m trying to adapt to their style of play."


On Italy (he made his Under-19 debut): "For me, wearing the national team shirt is an honour, it represents the whole of Italy. For this shirt you have to give everything in every training session and off the pitch you have to show respect. The first experiences were good, but difficult given that we played against foreign teams."


  • “Objective? The Ballon d’Or”

    Finally: "My goal? To win the Ballon d'Or, then provide for my family, my parents, my sister and make everyone happy, because they have always helped me and I will do everything to make them happy and proud of me".

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Serie C
Juventus Next Gen crest
Juventus Next Gen
JNG
Pergolettese crest
Pergolettese
PGT
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL