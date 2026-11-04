At 11.30am, Juventus began training at Continassa ahead of tomorrow's away match against AZ Alkmaar on matchday four of the Europa League. During the session, Elimoghale, Pagnucco, Merola and Owusu also trained with the first team.
Juventus announced a contract extension for Destiny Elimoghale, born in 2009, yesterday. The club's statement read: "Destiny Elimoghale’s journey continues with Juventus: the striker, born in 2009, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at our Club until 30 June 2029".