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Grafica David JuventusCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, David problem: he has said no to Hull City

Juventus
Transfers
J. David
Hull City

The Canadian has so far turned down every option put to him to leave Juventus

At Juventus incoming business is inevitably tied to outgoings. To keep operating in the market, the club must first free up space in the squad and on the wage bill, starting with Jonathan David.


According to Tuttosport, the Canada striker has rejected an approach from Hull City and, for now, remains in a sort of limbo: he is not part of Juventus' technical plans, but there are still no especially concrete routes towards a sale.


Midfield presents a similar problem. Kessié is still waiting, but before moving forward Juventus must first offload at least two players from that department. The first name is Arthur, and things are moving quickly towards a contract termination: only the final details still need to be sorted.


  • Then Juventus will need another departure. Miretti is still attracting interest, but Juventus' asking price, set at between €10 million and €15 million, has so far cooled potential suitors. More complicated still is the position of Koopmeiners: the midfielder has a book value of around €30 million and, right now, no club is willing to invest a similar amount.


    That is exactly where the loan chapter comes into play. With the "bargain" window approaching, the chances of using temporary deals to unlock certain situations are growing. It is a particularly useful option for players who, after negative seasons, are now extremely difficult to move on in a permanent deal.




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