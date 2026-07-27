"We already have two goalkeepers, we want competition and we are looking for another goalkeeper. We will see, there are many who will now go and find new places. Dibu Martinez is one of those who could probably change clubs, but we have to be careful and prudent in the transfer market, we do not have huge scope to spend a lot of money." Luciano Spalletti said that after the friendly win over Standard Liege as he addressed the transfer market and the goalkeeping situation. Next season's No.1 will be neither Di Gregorio nor Perin, who have alternated in the first two friendly games. Top of the list is the Argentine World Cup runners-up goalkeeper, although there is still no agreement with Aston Villa.