Juventus consider starting Kolo Muani and Woltemade together against Lazio. Here’s who would miss out

With Juventus-Lazio set for Sunday evening, the idea of starting Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade together is gaining traction by the hour. Playing together in the closing stages of the Old Lady's Europa League win away at Celta Vigo, the two forwards transformed Juventus. Both scored as the team came from behind.





Woltemade, poor in the first half like almost the entire team, returned with a different attitude after the break and equalised in the 58th minute, his second goal for Juventus after his penalty against NEC, also in the Europa League. Kolo Muani then replaced an ineffective Alajbegovic in the 64th minute, giving Juventus and Woltemade an extra gear. Woltemade moved with greater purpose before the Frenchman scored the winner in the 92nd minute.



