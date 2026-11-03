Stefano Cerrato, Juventus's Chief Financial Officer, confirmed at today's shareholders' meeting at the Allianz Stadium that the relationship between Juventus and Thiago Motta had formally ended in June: "There was a clause with manager Thiago Motta that allowed the agreement to be terminated in exchange for a payment by 30 June 2026. We proceeded with the termination on 15 June, paying the agreed sum."
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Juventus confirm: “We terminated Thiago Motta’s contract on 15 June, paying the agreed amount”
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Cerrato also discussed the forecasts for the current financial year: "The result is still expected to be a loss, mainly because of lower Europa League revenues compared with the Champions League. The result will be influenced by sporting results and the effects of the January and June transfer windows".
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