His brace against Napoli helped Roma keep a difficult match in the balance, preserving Gian Piero Gasperini's side's hopes of a Serie A title push. Yet Leonardo Balerdi could have watched from afar instead of starring in it. Juventus came close to signing him at the start of last summer.
Juventus: Comolli wanted Balerdi at the club
Comolli had made a move
According to Tmw, the then chief executive Damien Comolli had set his sights on the Argentine defender. Marseille were still hoping to avoid sanctions from Uefa, while Roma were in talks over Greenwood, who later moved to Fenerbahce.
A deal with the player was lined up, but the sales failed to materialise. A shake-up at the club shortly afterwards, at John Elkann's behest, also derailed further talks.
Formula with Roma
Despite remaining in Marseille at the end of the transfer window, Balerdi has chosen Roma as his next club.
Roma have agreed to sign him on loan with a €16 million option to buy. That option could become an obligation if the defender plays at least 45 minutes in at least 55% of matches.
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