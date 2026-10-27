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SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus: Comolli wanted Balerdi at the club

Juventus
Roma
Marseille
L. Balerdi

The former CEO came close to signing the defender now at Roma

His brace against Napoli helped Roma keep a difficult match in the balance, preserving Gian Piero Gasperini's side's hopes of a Serie A title push. Yet Leonardo Balerdi could have watched from afar instead of starring in it. Juventus came close to signing him at the start of last summer.


  • Comolli had made a move

    According to Tmw, the then chief executive Damien Comolli had set his sights on the Argentine defender. Marseille were still hoping to avoid sanctions from Uefa, while Roma were in talks over Greenwood, who later moved to Fenerbahce.

    A deal with the player was lined up, but the sales failed to materialise. A shake-up at the club shortly afterwards, at John Elkann's behest, also derailed further talks.

  • Formula with Roma

    Despite remaining in Marseille at the end of the transfer window, Balerdi has chosen Roma as his next club.

    Roma have agreed to sign him on loan with a €16 million option to buy. That option could become an obligation if the defender plays at least 45 minutes in at least 55% of matches.

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