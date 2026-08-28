On the league: "In Italy there are Inter, who have a big advantage over everyone else. Our team is improving, a few more things will change in the final days, Luciano has been there from the start and that is an advantage. We are focusing on ourselves, we have had a bit of bad luck with Yildiz, a major absence, but it will give others the chance to make their mark."





On Yildiz: "The situation is clear, then there will be the medical bulletins. He will have to undergo surgery and will be out for a few months, but it is not an injury that rules anything out for his career, it is not a cruciate or a tendon. He will return at 100%."





How the team are doing: "After negative seasons it is difficult to have confidence. We have added personality and solidity, things that were missing last year and which were among the reasons for our failure to qualify for the Champions League. This year we have a stronger, more solid, deeper squad and a manager who has been there from the start. At Frosinone we played well for 60 minutes, then we suffered but brought home an important victory."







