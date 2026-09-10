Juventus change their mind on Nico Gonzalez: renewal offered

The former Fiorentina and Stuttgart player came off the bench against Parma, played 33 minutes and scored the opener in a 2-0 win, with a goal from Koopemeiners. He then spent 64 minutes on the pitch against AC Milan and sent out more positive signs.

Whether as a wide forward, a striker or an attacking midfielder, he can play anywhere in this Juventus side and, at this difficult moment because of the many injuries, he can find space and become a certainty.