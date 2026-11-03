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Carnevali Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, Carnevali: “Another Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ll buy whoever we can”

Juventus
Serie A
Transfers

Juventus CEO speaks at today’s shareholders’ meeting

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Giovanni Carnevali, chief executive of Juventus, discussed transfers and the club's plans at today's shareholders' meeting: "We need to plan, work with young players and focus on Italian identity. We have potential; the project encompasses the first team, Next Gen and the youth set-up. Will we buy the Ballon d'Or winner (in response to a question referring to Cristiano Ronaldo, editor's note)? We'll buy whoever we can," reports Sportmediaset. " I'm not criticising those who came before me; mistakes happen. I promise commitment and professionalism. The fans help us through difficult times, and we must show them respect."

On the club's plans, Carnevali added: "We know the difficulties. We have a settlement agreement with UEFA that prevents us from doing what we would like, but we will work hard to make Juve a great club."

  • Juventus, Carnevali: “Another Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ll buy whoever we can”

    On Luciano Spalletti: "Spalletti is the Juventus manager and we support him".

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV